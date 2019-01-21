Doris Helen Juhl, 92, formerly of Forest City died Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com