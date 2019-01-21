Artifacts of President Obama and MLK to Visit Forest City Today

Waldorf University is hosting The True Black History Museum today. Fred Saffold III, who is the CEO and Founder of the museum is bringing his unique collection of items to the Waldorf Atrium and will speak beginning at 10:15am that morning.

Rachel Harms, who is one of the organizers of the event, explained.

The collection takes the attendee on a journey through the African-American experience. Artifacts from Booker T. Washington, George Washington Carver, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Angela Davis, Mary McLeod Bethune, and more will be there. The collection will also have a feel of Martin Luther King himself.

The collection will also contain artifacts from former President Barack Obama.

According to Harms, the Atrium will be alive with both hands on and display only pieces.

The museum and speaker presentation are free and open to the public.