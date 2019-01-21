Another Winter Storm Headed This Way

The National Weather Service is expressing confidence that another storm with heavy snow totals will strike the area on tonight into Tuesday night. According to the latest models, parts of Kossuth, all of Winnebago, most of Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Worth Counties may receive anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow tomorrow. Projections outside of those areas will receive 2 to 4 inches of new snow. Freezing rain from the storm may glaze roadways in the broadcast area. A tenth of an inch of glaze is expected with this storm.

Following this, a blast of artic air will flow into the area causing wind chills to dip down to as low as -25 degrees by Thursday evening with the actual low dropping to -14. This will create extremely hazardous conditions for those who are outside including any pets. Prior to that, today and tonight, wind chills are expected to be near -15 degrees.

Chances of precipitation through the period include 20-50% this evening, increasing to 90% on Tuesday, before dropping to 60% on Tuesday evening.

Stay with KIOW and kiow.com for further details.