Voigt Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping Charges

A Winnebago County kidnapping case will go to trial. Kristopher Voigt was arrested and charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd kidnapping in a case involving multiple law enforcement departments.

Voigt is alleged to have kidnapped a woman in Lake Mills on November 7, 2018. Police say that he was armed with a gun and a knife. He allegedly assaulted the woman, then abducted her. He threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate.

Voigt is alleged to have taken her to Mason City before he was apprehended by police.

Voigt appeared in court at the Winnebago County Courthouse where he pled not guilty to the charges. His trial will begin on February 27th according to court records.