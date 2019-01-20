SUNDAY TALK: Ernst Agrees With Compromise

Following President Trump’s proposed compromise to end the partial government shutdown, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement:

“Hardworking Iowans, and Americans across the country, are sick of government shutdowns and dysfunction in Washington. Americans want their elected officials to work together to solve the toughest problems facing our country – from our border security and immigration challenges to our broken budget and appropriations process.

“Our lack of border security has resulted in a humanitarian crisis with tens of thousands of illegal and inadmissible immigrants on our southern border every month. At the same time, many young, undocumented children were brought here by parents, caretakers, and so forth through no fault of their own. We should show compassion toward these now young men and women and pursue a measured approach that addresses their unique situation, while also respecting our immigration laws and discouraging future illegal immigration.

“I agree with President Trump and many of my colleagues that securing our southern border is a key part of a system to discourage illegal immigration and curb human trafficking and the transport of illegal weapons and drugs – in addition to the ability of gangs and terrorists to exploit the holes in our system.

“We have an opportunity to pass a bipartisan immigration bill. The deal President Trump has put on the table is one that both Democrats and Republicans can support. A bipartisan plan that includes a secure border will not only reopen the government, but also put the wellbeing of American citizens first.”