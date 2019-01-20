Another Round of Storms Are Headed This Way

Just as the Forest City area is digging out of anywhere from 6.5 inches to as much as 10 inches of snow, here comes the possibility of several more storms over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, the first of these storms will hit today. The storm will strike the area in the morning leaving an additional inch or more of new snow.

On Monday, there remains a slight chance of new snow to fall in the area in the morning, then another round of snow or freezing drizzle will arrive on Monday night and carry over into Tuesday. Not much is expected as far as accumulation is concerned, but it will make for slippery conditions with the additional icing from freezing drizzle.

Another factor to consider is the Wind Chills. Today, wind chills make dip as low as -15 degrees. They will remain at that level through Tuesday. Frostbite to exposed skin can happen in less than 15 minutes at those temperatures, so prolonged exposure is very dangerous.

On Saturday, area residents and businesses were digging out of 6.5 inches to 7 inches of snow in Forest City. By contrast, Manly received anywhere from 6-7 inches of snow. The Britt and Garner areas received anywhere from 5 to 7 inches of snow. Buffalo Center and Thompson received anywhere from 6-8 inches of snow from the Friday storm.