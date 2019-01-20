SUNDAY TALK: King Wants the Clyburn Resolution Passed

Congressman Steve King releases the following video of remarks he delivered on the floor of the House of Representatives Friday afternoon. In his remarks, King encouraged his colleagues to join in support of a resolution (H. Res. 41) introduced by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) which places the House of Representatives on record as rejecting “White nationalism and White supremacy as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.” In fact, King suggested that the Clyburn Resolution could be strengthened if it included stronger language King has already placed in the Congressional Record, language which explicitly condemns “anyone that supports this evil and bigoted ideology which saw in its ultimate expression the systematic murder of 6 million innocent Jewish lives.” H.Res. 41 passed 424-1, with Congressman King voting in favor of the resolution.

King’s floor statement also directly address the “13 words” appearing in a recent New York Times story which have been assigned a meaning that King clearly could not have intended as “that ideology never shows up in my head, so I don’t know how it could possibly come out of my mouth.”