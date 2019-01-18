Winter Makes a Grand Re-entrance Into the Area

Winter was late in arriving to many areas of Iowa, but snow and colder temperatures are once again in the forecast for the state. National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee says a significant storm system will spread from northwest to southeast Iowa throughout the day today.

Pockets of northern Iowa may get 9 inches of snow. Much of southern Iowa received 5-to 12-inches of snow last weekend. Lee says this approaching storm will be more dangerous, primary because of high winds that could reduce visibility for motorists and turn roads slick.

Another difference involves the timing of this event. Most of the snow that fell last weekend arrived overnight Friday into Saturday.

Much colder air will follow the snow with temperatures dropping into the single digits on Saturday.

High temperatures on Sunday may not climb above zero in some parts of the state. A slight warmup is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching the teens and 20s.

Lee says this weekend’s temperatures will be the coldest of the season for many locations.