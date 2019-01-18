Grassley, Klobuchar, Capito Introduce Domestic Violence Prevention & Assistance Legislation

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, along with U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, have introduced S. 85, legislation to aid victims of domestic violence by directing federal resources to emergency shelters, support programs and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“A home should provide safety and security. Unfortunately, too many Americans face violence and intimidation at home, and carry the physical and emotional scars for years to come. This bipartisan legislation helps victims of domestic violence to heal by providing greater access to a safe haven and support services,” Grassley said.

“As a former prosecutor, I have seen firsthand how domestic violence harms victims, hurts families and makes communities less safe. This legislation would support victims of abuse and their families by providing shelter, counseling, legal assistance and other critical care to those who need it most,” Klobuchar said.

“With this legislation, not only are we providing greater access to domestic abuse victim services, but we are also boosting education in the hopes of preventing these horrible crimes in the future. I’m pleased to join Senators Grassley and Klobuchar in helping and supporting victims with these much-needed resources,” Capito said.

Specifically, the legislation reauthorizes the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), a historic law enacted in 1984 that directs funding to states and tribes to help provide supportive services such as shelter, counseling, legal assistance and more to victims of domestic abuse and their dependents. The bill also provides resources for prevention programs and 24-hour victim assistance through the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a toll-free and online service that offers advice and assistance by highly-trained advocates to victims of relationship abuse.