Ernst Introduces Bill to Defund Planned Parenthood, Redirect Funds to Women’s Health Care

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), and 31 of her Senate colleagues, reintroduced legislation to prevent any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation’s single largest provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood.

“We must fight to protect the most vulnerable of our society, the unborn. Iowans, and all Americans, should not be forced to fund the nation’s largest abortion provider with their hard-earned tax dollars. This legislation will put an end to this practice and redirect those funds to eligible women’s health care providers,” said Senator Joni Ernst.

The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act prohibits taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood. Instead, the bill redirects those funds to other eligible women’s health care providers while ensuring there is no reduction in federal funding for women’s health services.

“The majority of Americans are unequivocal in their belief that our taxpayer dollars should not go towards funding organizations that provide abortions, including Planned Parenthood,” said Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). “The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act puts a stop to government-funded abortions while ensuring that much needed funding for women’s health services is protected.”

“No American taxpayer should be forced to fund abortions or abortion providers,” said Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO). “A majority of Americans agree that abortion is not the right place to spend federal tax dollars. This bill will ensure that every dollar taken away from the nation’s largest abortion provider will go toward women’s health care through community health centers and other providers that offer more comprehensive treatment services.”

“Americans should be able to fund women’s health services without their money being used to pay for abortions. This bill will protect the unborn while preserving funding for women’s health services,” said Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR).

“I’ve long been an advocate for pro-life policies that show compassion to women and the unborn. Through the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act, federal funds will be directed to community health centers, like the 44 sites we have across Nebraska, and not to Planned Parenthood. I’m proud to once again join my colleagues on this common-sense solution that will help provide comprehensive health care for women and protect life,” said Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE).

“This important bill would protect health services for women, but without supporting an organization known for providing controversial abortion procedures. By denying Planned Parenthood access to federal funds, more women’s health resources would be available to rural hospitals, community health centers, and other providers,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS).

“This important bill helps ensure women have numerous options to receive quality and affordable health care while preventing federal dollars from going to Planned Parenthood,” said Senator James Lankford (R-OK). “By redirecting federal dollars away from abortion-providers and shifting them to thousands of other eligible women’s healthcare providers that do not perform abortions but do provide critical screenings and health care, we can ensure taxpayers do not have to choose between valuing life and protecting women’s health care.”

“On the week of March for Life, Republicans are unified in their fight to protect the unborn,” said Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). “I am proud of the work we are doing to preserve and protect the sanctity of life.”

Specifically, the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act:

Prohibits federal funding of Planned Parenthood Federation of America or any of its affiliate organizations;

Forbids Planned Parenthood from being eligible for any federal dollars, including through mandatory expenditures or unobligated funding of individual agencies;