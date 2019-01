A funeral service for Alice C. (Hestness) Gould will be held Monday, January 21, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel in Buffalo Center with Pastor Wayne Halvorson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Alice died Friday, January 18, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Center in Osage at the age of 99. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.