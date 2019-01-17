Waldorf University Will “Break the Chain”

Waldorf University will host a viewing of the documentary film “Break the Chain on Thursday, January 24th at 6:30pm in the Waldorf University Atrium located at 106 S. Sixth Street in Forest City.

“Break the Chain” addresses the often hidden in plain sight issue of Human trafficking within Michigan communities and the United States. The film chronicles two survivors of Human Trafficking providing a detailed look at how Human Trafficking goes unnoticed within our backyards. Accompanying the stories of these survivors are nearly twenty interviews with researchers, Senators, non-profit organizations, legal service agencies, law enforcement officers, and several artists actively working to raise awareness for this global issue.

The event is being sponsored by the Crisis Intervention Services and Waldorf University. There will be a question and answer session following the screening. The event is free and open to the public.