SNAP Benefits will Continue Locally Despite Federal Shutdown

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has been notified by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known in Iowa as Food Assistance, will be available for the month of February. Due to the federal shutdown, issuance of February Food Assistance benefits will be early.

February benefits will be available on recipients’ electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards on January 17, 2019, instead of the regular February dates. These are normal February benefits, they are just being issued early.

The Department encourages recipients to budget their normal benefits to ensure they last through the month of February.

“At the Iowa Department of Human Services we understand the importance of ensuring food security for Iowans in need and will do everything we can to ensure there is as little disruption as possible,” said Director Jerry Foxhoven.

The Department anticipates increased call volume, which may impact timeliness of returned calls. Contingency plans are being developed for the month of March, should they be needed and information will be shared as it available. The Department will continue to closely monitor the situation.