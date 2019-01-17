Parenting Workshop Scheduled

A free Parenting Workshop called Helping Kids Develop Self Control and Resiliency will be held on Monday at the Forest City YMCA. Foerst City Elementary School K-5 Counselor Nancy Prohaska will host the meeting and says she has seen a change in today’s kids and how they handle the various challenges of life.

Prohaska talks about the goals of the workshop.

This free parent workshop will be held from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Forest City YMCA. Those who wish to participate should call the Forest City Elementary School at (641) 585-2670. Child care will be provided during the meeting, but it is requested that participants let the school know the ages of children who will be cared for. Walk ins are welcome. Those who attend will get a free family day pass to the Forest City YMCA.