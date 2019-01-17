Lloyd W. Hill, 77, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services for Lloyd Hill will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

