Forest City School Board Hears Presentations

The Forest City Community School Board heard a number of presentations at their Monday evening meeting. Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says he and the board heard from the Speech Department and always enjoyed a visit from the Fine Arts students.

Lehmann says the high school May Term concept was presented to the board.

The board also heard from the Teacher Leadership Team.

Lehmann says the district is looking to implement an E-Learning program at the district, with the first use of the practice to be utilized during the first snow day in February.

Forest City and Estherville Lincoln Central Community Schools will be the first in the state to pilot the E-Learning concept in the state of Iowa.