Doris J. (Terwilliger) Chapman, 85, of Eagle Grove passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at Trinity Regional Hospital in Fort Dodge.

An ISU Cyclones themed Celebration of Doris’ Life will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion.

