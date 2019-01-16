Verlyn A. Fliss, 75, of Belmond passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 at Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Everly United Methodist Church, 301 North Ocheyedan Street in Everly with Pastor Mike Eeten officiating. Burial will take place at Silver Lake Cemetery in Lake Park.

Visitation for Verlyn Fliss will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and continue one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

