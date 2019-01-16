Tuesday Basketball Scores

Girls Basketball
Forest City 53, North Union 46
West Hancock 75, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 46
Bishop Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 43
Newman Catholic 68, Nashua-Plainfield 21
North Butler 43, Central Springs 34
Osage 63, Saint Ansgar 34
West Fork 47, Northwood-Kensett 14
Clear Lake 55, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Algona 47, Webster City 35
Boys Basketball
Forest City 64, North Union 25
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, West Hancock 39
Lake Mills 61, Bishop Garrigan 54
Newman Catholic 78, Nashua-Plainfield 72
West Fork 78, Northwood-Kensett 28
Saint Ansgar 45, Osage 42
Clear Lake 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49
Algona 50, Webster City 45