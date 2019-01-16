Avery Busta is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 16, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 16 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Avery Busta has been a leader for the Forest City Boys basketball team, and showed that leadership again last week. In Tuesday’s 80 to 29 win over Eagle Grove, Busta had 10 points, 10 assists, and 4 steals. Then, Friday night in a pivotal game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Avery had 16 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals in the 64-52 win. Congratulations to Forest City senior Avery Busta, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Elijah Wagner, Lake Mills Wrestling; Katelin Adams, North Iowa Girls Basketball; Cole Kelly, West Hancock Wrestling;