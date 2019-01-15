Winnebago Supervisors to Meet Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on the funding of County Paramedics. With the budget meetings taking place, the board must look into allocation of funding for the department.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads and hear of any new potential projects. He will also forward two applications for Utility Accommodations. The first is a permit for fiber optic upgrades by the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association or WCTA around Rake. The second is for minor overhead electric work by Heartland Power in the King Township.

Drainage matters will be reviewed as the board reviews the possibility of Brandt Tiling being added to the Approved Drainage Contractor List for the county. The board will formally receive quotes for the cleanout of Laterals 20 and 27 off of Drainage District 5’s Main Ditch.

Bob Lincoln, CEO of County Social Services, the areas mental health region group, will speak to the board about the 2020 Mental Health Budget beginning at 9:30am.

The meeting will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse.