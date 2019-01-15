Coding Program Coming to the Forest City YMCA

After school activities continue at the Forest City YMCA. Beginning in February, students will have the opportunity to learn coding with multiple applications according to Tony Reynolds, Director of Programs at the YMCA.

Those who want more information on the classes or want to register their children for the course, should contact the Forest City YMCA. The coding class will keep the attendees busy through April according to Reynolds.

The goal of the program, like all other after school programs at the YMCA, is to plant a seed in the mind of the students to possibly explore the subject even more, or be motivated to take classes in the subject area. According to Reynolds, registration is easy, but space is limited.