Hancock County discusses Reclassification of DD 1 & 2

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are considering a proposal from Bolton & Menk to annex and reclassify Drainage District 1 and 2 East Main which would also include the West Main and South Main Open Ditches. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells why.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors tabled the discussion until next Monday to conduct more research into this possible reclassification.

In other news, the Hancock County Supervisors discussed the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan for disaster preparations. Tlach tells what this plan entails.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington will finalize the plan and bring it back to the Supervisors for approval next Monday.