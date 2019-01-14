Daryl L. Huling, 83, of Belmond passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Daryl Huling will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Don Morrison officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

