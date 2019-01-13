SUNDAY TALK: Ernst on Border Walls, National Defense Integrity, and Abortion Funding

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst has openly supported the idea of strengthening both border security and our U. S. military. Her position has always been from one of strength in these areas. She has also worked on a bill regarding funding for abortions through the Affordable Care Act. She wants to see funding through this act eliminated because it is in essence, government funded abortions. Ernst recently sat down with reporters including KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor on these subjects and more in our Sunday Talk.