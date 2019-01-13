Grassley, Senate Colleagues Introduce Bill to Permanently End Government Shutdowns

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley along with Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Steve Daines of Montana, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mike Lee of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska introduced the End Government Shutdowns Act to permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down, ensuring that essential government services aren’t disrupted and protecting taxpayers who must bear the resulting cost. The measure will create an automatic continuing resolution (CR) for any regular appropriations bill or existing CR, keeping the federal government open when budget negotiations falter before key spending deadlines.

“It costs money to shut down the government and it costs more money to reopen it. When the government shuts down, Americans are deprived of essential services and their tax dollars are needlessly wasted. Shutdowns also erode the trust between citizens and their government. This legislation would help ensure that policy stalemates and political interests would no longer get in the way of government’s duty to serve the American people. It would also create additional certainty and confidence in the government’s ability to function on behalf of the citizens it serves,” Grassley said.

The End Government Shutdowns Act will create an automatic continuing resolution (CR) for any regular appropriations bill not completed by the October 1 deadline. After the first 120 days, CR funding will be reduced by one percent and would be reduced by one percent again every 90 days thereafter until Congress does its job and completes the annual appropriations process.