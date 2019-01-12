NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Use Caution When Fishing on Area Lakes

Because of the warm conditions the area has been experiencing recently, ice on area lakes may not be suitable to be on. Winnebago County Conservation Director Robert Schwartz said that Rice Lake has some good ice, but also some dangerous areas.

Lake Catherine is another example where the ice needs to be gauged before heading out.

In Hancock County, Crystal Lake on the south end is open and full of swans and waterfowl who are keeping it open, particularly near the aerators. Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County is seeing a number of open areas and the ice should be checked before heading out.

Fishing has been slow on Rice Lake according to Schwartz.

Those venturing out should pay attention to the area forecast, the thickness of the ice, carry a whistle with them to alert others in case of emergency, and use caution.