King Invites Iowa’s March for Life Participants to Attend DC Reception

Congressman Steve King is extending an invitation to Iowans who are participating in this year’s March for Life event to attend a reception he is sponsoring with Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Joni Ernst. The reception for Iowa’s March for Life attendees is being held in conjunction with this important pro-life event, and will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, Jan. 18, in the Kennedy Caucus Room (Room 325) of the Russell Senate Office Building. To RSVP for the event, please contact meetsteve@mail.house.gov.

“I am always inspired by the large number of people who travel from Iowa to Washington, D.C. to march in front of the Supreme Court on behalf of the unborn,” said King. “This reception gives me, Senator Grassley, and Senator Ernst the opportunity to join together to recognize and thank you for the hard work you do promoting respect for the sanctity of human life. I know Iowa will be well represented at the 46th Annual March for Life, and I want you to know how much your important participation in the event does to help advance the effort to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

March for Life Reception for Iowans

Friday, January 18, 2019

9:00 AM ET

Russell Senate Office Building

Room 325

Washington, D.C. 20002

Congressman King would also like to take this opportunity to remind constituents who are visiting Washington D.C. that his office can help arrange tours of many sites of historic interest, including the U.S. Capitol building. If you are interested in receiving a tour, please click here and fill out a tour request form.