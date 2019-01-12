Ernst Meets with Attorney General Nominee William Barr

January 12, 2019 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Ernst Meets with Attorney General Nominee William Barr

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, today met with President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General, William Barr.

 “As a former attorney general, William Barr has professional experience serving our country and a background befitting of the office. Today, I had a productive and fruitful conversation with Mr. Barr, and as a member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to fully vetting his nomination to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).

 