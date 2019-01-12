Ernst Meets with Attorney General Nominee William Barr

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, today met with President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney General, William Barr.

“As a former attorney general, William Barr has professional experience serving our country and a background befitting of the office. Today, I had a productive and fruitful conversation with Mr. Barr, and as a member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to fully vetting his nomination to be the nation’s top law enforcement officer,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).