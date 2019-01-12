Assistance for Heating Bills is Available

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now available to all residents in the area. The program helps qualifying low-income families pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter season. Applications are currently being taken from now until April 30th each year.

The program will not pay for the entire energy bill. It provides supplemental assistance based on several factors. These include income, household size, dwelling type, kind of fuel used, among other factors. Those who have applied for assistance this year cannot reapply until next year. Those who are seeking further information should contact LIHEAP at (202) 401-5661. The Upper Des Moines Opportunity in Eagle Grove is also assisting and can be reached at (515) 448-3704.