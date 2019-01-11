King, House Ag Chairman Peterson Introduce Protect Interstate Commerce Act (PICA)

Congressman Steve King releases the following statement after re-introducing HR 272, the Protect Interstate Commerce Act of 2019 (PICA). King’s legislation was included in the House-passed version of the recently enacted Farm Bill, and has passed the House on two separate occasions. PICA seeks to prevent states from unconstitutionally engaging in the regulation of agricultural products lawfully produced or manufactured in other states. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, a Democrat serving Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, is an original cosponsor of King’s bipartisan PICA legislation.

“PICA ends California’s unconstitutional attempt to regulate agricultural goods produced lawfully in the other 49 states,” said King.“Since the Supreme Court has declined to quickly hear state-backed challenges to unconstitutional laws like California’s Proposition 12, it is important that Congress address this issue with urgency by passing PICA and providing our producers with certainty that their goods will continue to be sold in the nation’s largest marketplace. Neither Iowa’s producers, nor the producers in the 48 other states that face the prospect of a California-sales ban, should be held hostage to the demands of California’s Vegan Lobby and California’s overreaching regulatory agencies.”

In November, voters in California adopted a ballot initiative called Proposition 12 that closes California’s markets to eggs, pork, and veal produced in states that have not adopted California’s strict, costly, and burdensome regulations. To make matters worse, Proposition 12 enforces a sales ban even if the agricultural goods produced in another state were lawfully produced in compliance with applicable USDA standards, and/or applicable health, safety, and welfare standards of the state in which the producers live and work. Congressman King has long maintained that if it’s “good enough for the USDA, it’s good enough for the USA and for the rest of the world.”

California’s attempt to regulate agriculture production in other states has earned vocal opposition from ag groups such as the National Association of Egg Farmers, the Association of California Egg Farmers, the National Pork Producers Council, and the California Pork Producers Association.