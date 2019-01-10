Izaak Walton Fund Raiser Coming to Kensett

The Izaak Walton League is very active in the area. It is a national conservation organization which fights for clean and water, promoting healthy fish and wildlife, and supporting the conservation of various locations for future usage. Chapters throughout the area put on fund raisers and one of them is in Worth County. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank is helping to organize an event to benefit the local chapter.

Those who would be interested in being a vendor at the event should contact Randy Bratrud at (641) 430-3816 to get further details on entry fees and requirements. According to Fank, there will be a limited number of spaces and a small admission fee the day of the show.

The event will take place at the Kensett Community Center on February 22nd from 4pm to 8pm and the 23rd from 8am-4pm.

The gun show is not limited to a select type of guns. Instead the show will feature a wide variety according to Fank.

Those who wish to purchase the guns should be prepared to either wait or they can take extra steps to take the guns home.

Those wishing to obtain Conceal and Carry or Right to Obtain permits should visit their local County Sheriff’s Office to apply for them