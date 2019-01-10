Anna ‘Shi’ Reiland, 100, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shi Reiland will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

