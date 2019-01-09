New Programs for Youth at the Forest City YMCA

While many students get involved in after school activities, there are those who may have interests elsewhere. The Forest City YMCA is looking to match those interests with new programs being rolled out this year. The project is called STEAM and offers activities for just about everyone. Tony Reynolds, Director of Programs at the YMCA, is excited about the future of these and explained how it all got started.

The program allows students to work hands on with engines and the tools used to work on them.

The YMCA is giving all students the opportunity to participate and learn how to work on the engines through the grant that make the program possible. Fifth through eighth grade boys and girls are invited to be a part of it.