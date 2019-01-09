Katelin Adams is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for January 9, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK JANUARY 9 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa High School. Katelin Adams led the Bison in a pair of games last weekend. Friday, Katelin had 24 points and 15 rebounds in a 58-51 loss to Eagle Grove at home, then Saturday had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 68-50 loss to Newman Catholic in Mason City. Adams is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this year. Congratulations to North Iowa senior Katelin Adams, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Dominyk Price, North Iowa Boys Basketball; Micah Lambert, Forest City Boys Basketball; Jayden Frank, GHV Girls Basketball;