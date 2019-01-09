Judge Says No to Custody of Pets to Kavars

Worth County Magistrate Douglas Krull has ruled against a rural Manly woman’s request that nine dogs and four cats be returned to her after 154 Samoyeds and four cats were taken from her property.

Officials seized the dogs and four cats from the property of Barbara Kavars back on November 12th. Worth County Sheriff’s Deputies had made several attempts to try and get Kavars to comply with the law. Finally, after there were no improvements and they saw the dogs and kennels covered with feces, undernourished dogs with no water and little food, and some dogs near death, the dogs were seized. The conditions at the rural Manly property were detailed in court records. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or ASPCA cared for the animals and called the operation a “puppy mill.” They also transported the dogs to several locations in different states to treat and care for the dogs.

Krull ruled against Kavars on Monday, saying the dogs and cats were among those neglected and that they qualified as threatened animals. Judge Krull says the Worth County Sheriff’s Department should find owners who would care for the animals.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank was happy with the outcome of the ruling.

The kennels remain on the property. Despite arguments that Kavars would not start another puppy mill with the petitioned for dogs, Judge Krull did not believe Kavars and ordered the dogs into the custody of the Worth County Sheriffs Office. Fank says they will follow the ruling and take care of the cats and dogs for now.

That process could take some time. Until then, the dogs and cats remain in the custody of the Sheriffs Office.