Area Basketball Scores from Tuesday 1/8/19

Girls
Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 37
West Hancock 61 ,Lake Mills 25
Bishop Garrigan 60, Belmond-Klemme 26
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Iowa 45
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, North Union 47
North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 25
Osage 60, Newman Catholic 42
Rockford 52, Nashua-Plainfield 36
Saint Ansgar 48, Central Springs 27
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50, Southeast Valley 36
Johnston 81, Mason City 63
Boys
Forest City 80, Eagle Grove 29
Lake Mills 75, West Hancock 53
Bishop Garrigan 79, Belmond-Klemme 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, North Iowa 42
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, North Union 34
Newman Catholic 69, Osage 41
North Butler 43, Northwood-Kensett 33
Saint Ansgar 70, Central Springs 43
Rockford 58, Nashua-Plainfield 46
Southeast Valley 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 34
Johnston 81, Mason City 63