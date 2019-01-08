Winnebago Board to Meet Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first hearing from Winnebago County Treasurer and her annual report. The board may approve the report or table it for further action. The board will turn its attention to a change order for tuck pointing and repairs. Currently, the board has a little funding to handle the upcoming repairs, but not enough to complete the work. As a result, the supervisors must either bond out the work or obtain a loan. The board has stated that they will not pay for the work until it is done. Two sides of the courthouse remain incomplete while the others were done at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Those sides were paid for out of the general fund, substantially depleting it.

Both Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss and Recorder Kris Colby will offer quarterly reports to the board for review. The board will then consider an appointment to the Conservation Board. Doug Harmon and Jeff Schmidt have applied for the post. The board will also look at appointments to various other unspecified boards.

The meeting will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse.