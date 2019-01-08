Blue Blood Drive Coming Up on Wednesday

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is Wednesday and seven Iowa offices of LifeServe Blood Center will be taking blood donations from supporters of the men and women in blue. Shay Willis, spokeswoman for LifeServe, says the Blue Blood Drive is Wednesday and it’ll feature some great swag and appropriate after-donation treats.

The event is being co-sponsored by Iowa COPS, Concerns of Police Survivors, which assists surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Donors with all blood types are welcome as blood demands change from day to day.

The Mason City LifeServe facility will be taking part in the special event located at 4700 Fourth Street Suite E. Donating one pint of blood may help to save as many as three lives. Willis says it usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour to give blood.

LifeServe is the sole provider of blood to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. To schedule an appointment, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org