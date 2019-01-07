Vernon A. Vold, age 89 of rural Lake Mills, died on Saturday, January 05, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Fred Cressman and Pastor Jonathan Poindexter officiating.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills with military honors conducted by the Lake Mills Otto Chose Post #235.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221