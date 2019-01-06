SUNDAY TALK: King to Begin His “Save the Date” Town Hall Meetings

Congressman Steve King is inviting members of the public to “Save the Date!” for King’s upcoming town hall meetings with constituents in all 39 of the 4th District’s counties. Locations and times for King’s town hall meetings have not yet been finalized. Once dates and locations are confirmed for this year, the meetings will be free and open to the public. The meeting schedule begins January 24th and continues until December 14th.

“I am looking forward to hosting a town-hall in all 39 counties this year,” said King. “Town hall meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to express their concerns to me, and for me to deliver my constituents an overview of the work I am doing in Washington on their behalf. During my time in Congress, I have visited all 382 towns in the 4th District, and I look forward to holding a town hall meeting in all 39 of our District’s counties this year.”