SUNDAY TALK: Ernst to Serve on Five Prominent High-Profile Committees in 116th Congress

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will serve on five prominent Senate committees in the 116th Congress, all of which impact the livelihoods of Iowans.

“My Senate committees allow me to be a strong voice for Iowans on the issues that most impact the livelihood of folks across the state of Iowa. From defending life and our veterans to supporting our farms and small businesses, I am ready to get back to work,” said Senator Ernst.

In the 116th Congress, Senator Ernst will serve on the following committees, representing a broad range of policy issues that will keep the Senator’s schedule packed, as she meets with constituents to understand what matters most to Iowans within these portfolios:

ü Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry

ü Committee on Armed Services

ü Committee on Environment and Public Works

ü Committee on the Judiciary

ü Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

“I look forward to the challenge of this demanding Committee schedule and am grateful to have a voice in almost every issue impacting Iowans,” said Senator Ernst.

Senator Ernst will continue to serve on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where she will continue to address the needs of farmers and rural communities. She will continue her membership on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where she will hold the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accountable in the fight to ensure the original intent of the Renewable Fuel Standard is upheld. As the first woman combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, Ernst will remain a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, and she will continue to champion commonsense policies for Iowa’s small businesses on the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

New as of this Congress, Senator Ernst will serve on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, where she will work with her colleagues to advance reforms to our justice system that preserve our freedoms, protect the sanctity of life and keep our communities safer. She will also continue her work to push for sensible immigration and border policies that enforce the rule of law while working for Iowa’s economy.

Each of these, on their own, are significant committees that require a large amount of time, expertise and staff to support the high-profile state and national significance of each. For example, the Senate Judiciary Committee has broad jurisdiction over the U.S. Department of Justice (including the Federal Bureau of Investigation), a portion of the work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In addition, the Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over the appointment of federal judges and Supreme Court Justices, as well as: immigration, commerce, trade, antitrust law, intellectual property, internet privacy, protecting civil liberties and amending the U.S. Constitution.

The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), where Senator Ernst chairs the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, has legislative oversight of the U.S. Department of Defense, encompassing the nation’s armed forces, military research and development, nuclear capabilities, space activities, the selective service, strategic national defense and military readiness.