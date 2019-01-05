Worth County Culvert Project Seeks Public Comment

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of a culvert on Iowa 9, 0.23 mile west of Worth County Road S-18. The project includes replacing the existing 6’ x 6’ x 80’ reinforced concrete box culvert and 42” concrete pipe with a single 8’ x 9’ x 150’ reinforced concrete box culvert. Through traffic on Iowa 9 would be detoured during construction using Worth County Roads S-18, B-20, and S-14.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Nick Humpal, P.E., district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email nickolas.humpal@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by Jan. 23, 2019 to be considered.