NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Winter Wildlife Program Scheduled

Iowa has some pretty harsh winter weather! Although we can usually stay indoors when the weather turns wintry, our wildlife species aren’t so lucky. They have to deal directly with the cold, snowy weather if they want to survive to see spring.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Winter Wildlife program at Thorpe Park. The program will be held at the Thorpe Park office on Saturday morning, January 19th, from 10:00-11:00 AM. (Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.) Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains what the program entails.

People will also learn how to identify some of the animal tracks they may see in the wintertime. There will be hands on materials according to Ralls.

The program will be free and open to people of all ages. There is no need to preregister. In case of inclement weather or bad roads, the program will be postponed and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed. If people have questions about the program, they can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.