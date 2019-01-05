NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: The Eagles are Flying

Iowa is one of the best places in the country to watch large convocations of Bald Eagles. During the winter they move away from their nest sites and gather around open water to hunt and fish on our biggest rivers, particularly the Mississippi and Des Moines. It’s a thrilling sight and to make sure as many people as possible get to enjoy this yearly phenomenon, several organizations around the state hold Bald Eagle Watch events. Check out the times and places on the list below or on DNR’s conservation event calendar.

January 5th, 2019

Clinton Bald Eagle Watch | 9 am to 3 pm

Eagle Viewing at Lock and Dam 13

Programs and shuttle at Clinton Community College (1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, IA)

http://stewardsumrr.org/2019- clinton-bald-eagle-watch/

January 11-13th, 2019

Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days Environmental Fair | Friday 4 pm to 8 pm, Saturday 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

QCCA Expo Center

The festival features live birds of prey demonstrations, Quad Cities Audubon eagle tours, Jim Nesci’s Cold Blooded Creatures show, hundreds of information booths, fun activities and more. Admission is $6 adults; $1 kids 6-15; Free for kids under 6.

http://www.qccaexpocenter.com/ bald-eagle-event.html

bald-eagle-event.html Bald Eagle Watching Around the Quad Cities: http://www.visitquadcities. com/content/bald-eagle- watching

January 19, 2019

Dubuque Bald Eagle Watch | 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Grand River Center, 500 Bell St., Dubuque, IA

Exhibitors, vendors, and children’s activities all day. The World Bird Sancturary from St. Louis, MO and Raptor Resource Project will be presenting. Eagle viewing at Lock and Dam #11.

http://www.audubondubuque.org/ calendar.html

Keokuk Bald Eagle Appreciation Days | January 19 AND 20th |9 am to 4 pm

Where: River City Mall, 300 Main St., Keokuk, IA

Eagle Viewing at the Mississippi Riverfront, Victory Park and Southside Boat Club

https://www.traveliowa.com/ calendar/35th-annual-bald- eagle-appreciation-days/ 1618605/

January 24, 2019

Muscatine Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend | 9am to 3 pm

Eagle Watching is on the riverfront

Part of a larger event that also includes a weekend full of concerts

http://www. muscatineartscouncil.org/

February 9th 2019

Des Moines Bald Eagle Watch | 10am to 3pm

What: Bald Eagle Day

When: 9th 10:00am -3:00 pm

Where: Fellowship Baptist Church 1503 SE 6th Street and on the SE 6th Street Bridge

Who: All ages welcome

Why: Observe wild bald eagles outside, activities and presentations inside

Fee: Free

For Additional information: Contact Joel at 515 248 6369 www.parksEE@dmgov.org

February 22-23, 2019

Effigy Mounds National Monument, Bald Eagle Appreciation Event

No more information available. Contact Effigy Mounds National Monument: 563-873-3491 ext. 123

February 24, 2019

Saylorville Bald Eagle Watch | 12pm to 4pm

12-4 pm eagle viewing on the lake with spotting scopes and interpreters. Cottonwood Rec Area and Bob Shetler Rec Area will be open for viewing. Eagle movie at the lake visitor center.

1-3 pm Jester Park with have live birds presentations on the hour.

Participants can pick up a passport at either location and when complete can enter into a drawing.

Stop by the Saylorville Visitor’s Center to learn about the bald eagle, then venture outside to view them in their natural habitat. Jester Park Lodge will host a live eagle used for education. Hourly programs start at 1 pm. FREE. No registration required.

March 2, 2019

O’Brien County Bald Eagle Watch | 9am to 4 pm