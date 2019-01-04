MBT Donates to the Environmental Education Center

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation

Foundation are happy to announce that Manufacturer’s Bank and Trust (MBT) has generously donated

$10,000 towards the construction of the new Environmental Education Center in Winnebago County! Dennis

Busta (MBT President and Chief Executive Officer) and Merri-Beth Hollinger (MBT Senior Vice President and

Chief Operating Officer) recently presented Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz with the donation.

So far, just under $474,000 of the $1.2 million price tag has been raised for the Center from private

donors, local businesses, and grants. The WCCB and the FWCCF wish to thank MBT for their generosity and

their support of this local project! For more information about the Center, the Capital Campaign to raise

money for it, and how to donate to it, people can visit www.winnebagoccb.com.