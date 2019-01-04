KIOW / KHAM Offices Burglarized and a Station Car is Stolen

Between 8:30pm and 5:30am Friday evening into Saturday morning, the KIOW/ KHAM studios were broken into by as yet unknown individuals. Thieves entered into the side entrance by force and took several items from offices inside the building.

One of the items taken was a 2015 burgundy Ford Escape, which served as a station vehicle and broadcast unit.

Images Courtesy Bing images.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, its contents, or on the burglary, is urged to call their local law enforcement. Tips can remain anonymous. The case remains under investigation and police are following up on all current leads.