David L. Wiemann, 77, of Indianola and formerly of Alexander, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at The Good Samaritan Society in Indianola.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will follow at the Alexander Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

