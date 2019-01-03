Winifred (Rietema) Pommer, 97 of Pella, IA and formerly of Britt, IA passed away New Years Day at her residence in The Cottages. Winifred moved to Pella in 2002 following the death of her husband, Henry Pommer and her son Lloyd Pommer and is survived by three children: Vivian Rippentrop and her husband, Edward of Pella, George Pommer and his wife Nancy of Ada, MI, Daryl Pommer and his wife, Mary of Pella; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 5 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella. Interment will be made in the Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, Woden, Iowa.

Visitation will be after 1:00 pm Saturday at Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella.

Memorial contributions are suggested for Cross Roads Prison Ministries, Pella Food Bank or Pella Christian Schools.

Van Dyke Duven Funeral Home in Pella is in charge of arrangements.