TSB Donates to the WCCB Environmental Education Center Project

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation are happy to announce that Titonka Savings Bank (TSB) has generously pledged to donate $10,000 towards the construction of the new Environmental Education Center in Winnebago County! The donation will come in three payments, the first of which has already been made. So, far, over $460,000 of the $1.2 million price tag has been raised for the Center from private donors, local businesses, and grants.

The WCCB and the FWCCF wish to thank TSB for their generosity and their support of this local project! For more information about the Center, the Capital Campaign to raise money for it, and how to donate to it, people can visit www.winnebagoccb.com.